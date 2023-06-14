Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Insider Sells 3,880 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $21,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $640,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ouster Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE OUST traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 840,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.40. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $223.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ouster by 68.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 103.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,784 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 323.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth $27,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Chardan Capital cut Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.