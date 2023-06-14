Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Insider Sells 3,880 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $21,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $640,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ouster Stock Down 8.9 %
Shares of NYSE OUST traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 840,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.40. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $223.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Chardan Capital cut Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
See Also
