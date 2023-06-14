Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 11,523 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $277,473.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 327,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,399.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 7,174,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,886,796. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 627.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,583,000 after buying an additional 8,869,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $149,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

