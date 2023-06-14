Insider Selling: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) General Counsel Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,133.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 264,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $590.40 million, a PE ratio of 224.61 and a beta of 0.37. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.42.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. Equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYPS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
