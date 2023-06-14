Insider Selling: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) General Counsel Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,133.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 264,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $590.40 million, a PE ratio of 224.61 and a beta of 0.37. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. Equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYPS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

