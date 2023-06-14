Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 90,295 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 916,854 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,775,199.70.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 57,411 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,149,368.22.

On Wednesday, May 17th, John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $639,098.68.

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,557,588.75.

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,652,378.28.

IOT traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. 3,629,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,525 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

