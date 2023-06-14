Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells 4,108 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.91. The company had a trading volume of 199,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.93. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $274.77.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

