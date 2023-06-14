Insider Selling: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Insider Sells 220,064 Shares of Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 1.0 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. 1,092,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,908. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 124.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16,418.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,250,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 799,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after acquiring an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

