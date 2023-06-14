Insider Selling: The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Director Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The GEO Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 1,710,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,545. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $919.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $608.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.60 million. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 203.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

