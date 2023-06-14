Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Major Shareholder Sells 9,000,000 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, May 8th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18.

GS stock traded down $4.05 on Wednesday, hitting $338.45. 1,818,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,687. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

