Insider Selling: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CFO Sells 21,413 Shares of Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

