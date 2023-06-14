Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $763,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 328,668 shares in the company, valued at $25,106,948.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
XPEL Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,536. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.35. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
