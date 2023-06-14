Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) Position Cut by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,959 shares during the quarter. Inspire International ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire International ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA WWJD opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Inspire International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $183.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

