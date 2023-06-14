Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,292.58

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,292.58 ($16.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,490 ($18.64). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,483 ($18.56), with a volume of 929,872 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICP. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,029 ($25.39) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,287.97, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,310.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,292.58.
Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile
Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.
