Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 52.20

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.20 ($0.65) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $25.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,491.50 ($18.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,281.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,310.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,292.58. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 937 ($11.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,569.50 ($19.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,029 ($25.39) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

