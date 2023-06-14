International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,204 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

