International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.23

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 179448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

