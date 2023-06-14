International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.23

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGTGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 179448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.