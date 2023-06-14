International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.62 and last traded at $37.62. 418,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 637,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

International Seaways Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $287.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $154,910. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also

