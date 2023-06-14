International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

THM opened at $0.42 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Featured Stories

