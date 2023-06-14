Internet Computer 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.80 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00015315 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 5% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $18.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00045842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00033824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000855 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,006,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,533,225 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

