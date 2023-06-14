Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,763. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,757,000 after buying an additional 1,148,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,935,000 after purchasing an additional 515,472 shares during the last quarter.

