Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,763. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.