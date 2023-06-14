Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Down 90.9% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 674,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,059. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

