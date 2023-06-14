Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 673,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 411,388 shares.The stock last traded at $14.42 and had previously closed at $14.54.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.