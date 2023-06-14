Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 806.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of VPV stock remained flat at $9.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,306. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

