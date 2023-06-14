Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 806.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of VPV stock remained flat at $9.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,306. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.