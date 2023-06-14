Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,925,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,934 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $363.87. 7,403,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,987,637. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $364.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.96.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

