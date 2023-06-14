Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,808,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

RTM stock opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $185.10. The firm has a market cap of $340.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.