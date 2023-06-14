Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.02

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.02 and last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 424816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,296,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,159,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,824,000 after buying an additional 36,653 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,102,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,121,000 after buying an additional 740,292 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,953,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,783,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.