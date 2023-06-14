Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 41,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 88,410 shares.The stock last traded at $78.14 and had previously closed at $77.67.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $584.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.