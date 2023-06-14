Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.84. 513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $197.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,595,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 98.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $191,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

