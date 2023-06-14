Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 6,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XSHD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

