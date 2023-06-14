Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 187.3% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:IIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 99,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $14.24.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
