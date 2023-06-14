Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 33,159 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,672 put options.

IYR stock remained flat at $84.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,671,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,925. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average of $85.86. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $103.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

