Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of INVU stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 266,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,599. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Investview has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

