Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.8% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.17% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. 133,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $286,134. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

