IonQ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,922 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 126% compared to the average volume of 4,825 call options.
IonQ Stock Performance
Shares of IONQ traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,346,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,593. IonQ has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at IonQ
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
IonQ Company Profile
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IonQ (IONQ)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.