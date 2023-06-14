IonQ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,922 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 126% compared to the average volume of 4,825 call options.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,346,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,593. IonQ has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $51,789.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 839,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,779.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other IonQ news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $82,939.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 246,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $51,789.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 839,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,779.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

