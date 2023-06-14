IOTA Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $437.49 million and $5.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003848 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.