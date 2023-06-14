IOTA Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $418.06 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003977 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007229 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

