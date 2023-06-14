iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.42. 118,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2769 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

