iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 35,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $96.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

