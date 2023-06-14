iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 12-Month High at $334.40

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $334.40 and last traded at $337.99, with a volume of 847147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.26.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,414,000 after acquiring an additional 657,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 633,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,978,000 after acquiring an additional 488,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,163.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,209,000 after acquiring an additional 284,721 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 141,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 78,947 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

