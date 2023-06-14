iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,400 shares, a growth of 160.4% from the May 15th total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

XT opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

