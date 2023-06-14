iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.19

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 31445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,580,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

