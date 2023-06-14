iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.19

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 31445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
