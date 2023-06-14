iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.11. Approximately 66,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 116,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 219,259 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

