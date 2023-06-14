iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.14

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 273984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $535.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

