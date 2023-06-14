iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 926,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

TUR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $240.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.