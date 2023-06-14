iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 926,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance
TUR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $240.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
