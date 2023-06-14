iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.62

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.62 and last traded at $92.54, with a volume of 387511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.70.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

