iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $202.26

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.26 and last traded at $202.26, with a volume of 109001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,568,000 after buying an additional 438,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 197,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 144,018 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,918,000.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

