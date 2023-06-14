iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Increased by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1,074.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,922 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,112,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 248,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 43,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

