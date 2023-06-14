iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 87,792,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $148,306,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,177 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,210,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,885,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,311 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.88. 6,545,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.