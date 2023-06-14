Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 1,069.5% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JAGGF opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 20.27%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

