JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Shares Down 2.1%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 1,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several research firms recently commented on JDSPY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.75) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JD Sports Fashion from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

