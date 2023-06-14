Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,270 ($40.92) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,520 ($44.04) to GBX 3,450 ($43.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

RSW opened at GBX 4,232 ($52.95) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,596.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 3,238 ($40.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,482.72 ($56.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,791.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,861.17.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

